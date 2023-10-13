Ask ii: is this a smarter way to play the S&P 500?

A reader asks: “The world’s biggest technology companies are driving most of the performance of US stock markets. To reduce risk, is it more prudent to invest in an equally weighted exchange-traded fund (ETF) over the more common market-cap weighted approach?”

Kyle Caldwell, collectives editor at interactive investor (pictured above), says: As you’ve noted, most major indices, such as the FTSE 100 and S&P 500, all use market-cap weightings, which rank companies by their size.

The market cap of a company is the total number of shares in existence multiplied by the price of those shares. If a company’s share price goes up relative to other members of the index, it represents a higher percentage of the index.

Therefore, when there’s a narrow set of winners in an index over a certain time period, those companies become more influential.

This has played out year-to-date for America’s largest technology companies. Hype around the future potential of artificial intelligence has boosted the share prices of America’s seven big tech stocks this year, the so-called Magnificent Seven.

So far in 2023, chipmaker NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is up 230%, Facebook-owner Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has risen 162%, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has gained 144%, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is up 57%, while Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have respectively advanced 56%, 45% and 38%.

As the weightings to those seven stocks rises, the performance of the index becomes more reliant on their fortunes.

To address the risk of over-concentration, a couple of months ago the Nasdaq-100 index implemented a “special rebalance”. The index, which is market-cap weighted, reduced the weightings of those seven stocks from around half of the index to 43%. For the S&P 500 index, the weighting is around 30%. For the MSCI World index, the weighting is less, but still significant, at around 17%.

This means a lot of single-stock risk for those with exposure to index funds or ETFs that follow the up and down fortunes of a market-cap weighted index.

In contrast, risk is spread far and wide with an equal-weighted index, which holds each company in equal proportion. For example, an equal-weighted FTSE 100 index would have a 1% weighting to each constituent.

One of the main benefits is that an equal-weighted ETF avoids being overexposed to stocks that have become overvalued, or worse still potentially part of a bubble.

Another plus point is that an equal-weighted index offers more exposure to parts of the market that have performed less well in recent years. Going forwards, if there’s a broader set of winners in US markets then this approach will, in theory, capitalise on that more than market-cap weighted indices.

The trouble is there’s much less choice in terms of index funds and ETFs tracking an equal-weighted index. Examples on interactive investor include the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, and Invesco NASDAQ-100 Equal Weight ETF.

Since it launched in April 2021, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF is up 15.3%. It has lagged the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, which is up 24.9%, and follows the market-cap weighted approach. However, due to the dominance of those seven technology stocks year-to-date, it is unsurprising that the Vanguard ETF has had the upper hand over the period.