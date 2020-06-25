Auto Trader prepares to kickstart growth

Lockdown came at a particularly bad time for the motor industry, but our head of markets sees potential.

Online motor marketplace Auto Trader (LSE:AUTO) had been gently accelerating in the period covering these numbers, but ground to an abrupt halt as the pandemic resulted in the closure of car showrooms.

Revenues had risen by 3.9% (and average revenue per retailer, an important metric, by 5.7%) in the year ended 31 March 2020, with pre-tax profit advancing 3.8%. An impressive operating profit margin also nudged higher to a level of 70%, while net debt was also reduced to £275 million from a previous £307 million.

Unfortunately, lockdown came at an especially poor time for the industry, with March usually being the highest month for new car registrations. The company quickly moved to shore up its finances, with a fundraising of £186 million in April immediately strengthening both the balance sheet and liquidity.

At the same time, Auto Trader also made other financial adjustments. The decision not to pay a final dividend has been taken disappointingly, although a previous yield of 1.3% was not a particular attraction and is a prudent move in the circumstances. Indeed, this saving of £43 million was further bolstered by the suspension of the share buyback programme (£62 million) and a deferral of VAT payments (£18 million).

Since car showrooms were reopened at the beginning of June, an element of pent-up demand has been in evidence. Visits to the website, which had declined in April and May by 32% and 7% respectively, showed a June increase of 28% year-on-year. Estimated revenues for the first quarter will be sharply lower, partly due to the discounts being offered to its main clients as well as a reduced marketing budget, while net bank debt has been reduced further to £80 million, given the financial leeway the company has engineered.