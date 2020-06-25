Auto Trader prepares to kickstart growth

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

The majority of the metrics in the full year numbers continue to reflect Auto Trader's powerful position within its sector, which in turn ratchets up the pressure on its competitors due to its pricing power.

At the same time, the company is able to generate significant amounts of cash partly due to its cost-effective online nature, which should help a return to some kind of economic normality when conditions allow.

Auto Trader has had a good run of late, with the shares having risen 31% over the last three months and 41% since the March lows. Over the last year the move is more pedestrian, with a decline of 8% comparing to a drop of 18% for the wider FTSE 100 index.

The company is undeniably well-placed, particularly if the car trading business becomes more digitalised in a post-pandemic world. However, in the midst of what is likely to be a deep (but hopefully brief) recession, what is less clear is consumer propensity to spend on new cars.

As such, the growth engine which Auto Trader has symbolised to date could be rather more difficult to restart. The general view of the shares is broadly positive, with the market consensus currently standing at a ‘cautious buy’.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.