Avacta: watch management discuss their latest update plus Q&A

Avacta Group PLC is a UK-based biotechnology company catering to the healthcare sector. It develops medical diagnostic products such as reagents and arrays which are helpful in drug discovery. It offers products through three segments that are Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company is developing novel cancer immunotherapies combining its two proprietary platforms Affimer biotherapeutics and preCISION tumor-targeted chemotherapy. It operates in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and North America.

Avacta Group (LSE:AVCT) CEO Alastair Smith , CFO Tony Gardiner and Head of Operations Neil Bell present a broad overview of the business, which produces lateral flow tests for Covid-19, and answer a range of investor questions. The event, held on 21June 2021, is brought to you by our friends at Investor Meet Company .

