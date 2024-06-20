Bank of England holds rates steady despite hitting inflation target

The news that inflation has hit the Bank of England’s 2% target for the first time in three years was not enough to persuade policymakers that the time is ripe to cut interest rates.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) today voted by a majority of 7 to 2 to maintain the Bank Rate at 5.25% for the seventh consecutive time, as widely expected.

This is the same vote split as when the MPC last met in May, with the two outliers preferring a 0.25 percentage point reduction to 5%.

Laying out its reasoning, the Bank said: “The restrictive stance of monetary policy is weighing on activity in the real economy, is leading to a looser labour market and is bearing down on inflationary pressures. Key indicators of inflation persistence have continued to moderate, although they remain elevated.”

While we will have to wait six weeks for the next interest rate decision, inflation’s journey back to 2% marks a significant milestone in the UK’s battle to curb price rises - a saga that’s endured for almost three years. What’s more, core inflation, which strips out food and energy prices, eased from 3.9% to 3.5 - its lowest level since October 2021.

The consumer prices index (CPI), the UK’s main measure of inflation, hit a 40-year high of 11.1% in October 2022 and was a heady 8.7% this time last year. But since the final third of 2023 price rises have eased significantly. The UK now has the second-lowest rate of inflation in the G7 behind Italy.

As such, the Bank’s decision to yet again leave rates unchanged poses several questions. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) last week may have held borrowing costs for the seventh successive time, but other central banks, including the European Central Bank (ECB), have started to act.

Why has the ECB cut before the UK?

Policymakers across Europe have begun to loosen up monetary policy. Central banks in Switzerland, Sweden and most recently the ECB have already started to cut rates. Yet rate setters in the UK and US continue to tread carefully.

Even though inflation in the euro area is higher than the UK, the ECB has beaten the Bank to the punch.

After nine consecutive holds, the ECB on 6 June reduced its key interest rate for the first time in five years. Policymakers delivered a hawkish cut from 4% to 3.75%, after inflation eased from 2.6% to 2.4% in May.

ECB President Christine Lagarde (pictured below) said: “We decided to cut because overall our confidence in the path ahead has been increasing over the last months.”

Lagarde stressed that the move was a “moderation in the level of restriction” and that the ECB will continue to monitor the data to see if further loosening is required.

So, unless inflation continues to soften in the eurozone, there is every chance a series of holds could follow.

“Our interest rate decisions will be based on our assessment of the inflation outlook in light of the incoming economic and financial data, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission. We are not pre-committing to a particular rate path,” Lagarde said.