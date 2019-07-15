Bank of England reveals Alan Turing as the new face of the £50 note

The Bank governor Mark Carney has announced Alan Turing as the new face of the £50 note.

The Bank initially asked the general public for nominations. Four leading scientists worked with a committee to draw up the shortlist.

Mr Carney says the Bank was "overwhelmed by the response" with thousands of nominations from the public. This was then whittled down to a shortlist of 12.

Mr Carney adds: "The shortlist epitomises the breadth and depth of the scientific community in the UK."

Mr Carney says Alan Turing has been selected for the new polymer note because he was "an outstanding mathematician whose work has had an enormous impact on how we live today."

He says: "As the father of computer science and artificial intelligence, as well as war hero, Alan Turing’s contributions were far ranging and path breaking. Turing is a giant on whose shoulders so many now stand.”

The new notes will be launched at the end of 2021.

The concept image (pictured above) features a photo taken of Alan Turing in 1951 by Elliot & Fry, part of the Photographs Collection at the National Portrait Gallery.