The best bits from Ferguson's Q1 results

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

The company may be well-versed in such acquisitive growth, but there is an ever-present element of execution risk which, coupled with any signs of an economic slowdown in the US, would put pressure on performance in 2020. The escalating trade spat between the US and China could have far-reaching effects on the global economy and Ferguson would not be immune from the shockwaves.

More positively, at the current time the US is exhibiting modest growth against concerns of potential wage inflation and a lessening demand. Accounting for 85% of the group total, revenues grew by 6.2%, which contributed to an overall revenue increase of 5.3% and an underlying trading profit increase of nearly 5%.

The company’s ability to generate cash has meant that the $500 million share buyback programme is largely complete and expected to be fully over the line by the end of this year. While this has been supportive to the share price, the current dividend yield of around 3% is not one to shoot the lights out, although it is adequately covered.

In its current form, Ferguson is making good progress, as recognised by a share price which has added 33% over the last year, as compared to a 3.2% hike for the wider FTSE 100 index, and 30% in the last six months alone. This outperformance has been driven both by operational success as well as the perceived additional value which the demerger will unleash.

The separation of the US and UK businesses makes strategic sense but will result in a rather different offering for investors. In the meantime, and given the recent price strength and some tough comparative quarters to follow, the shares are being seen as up with events. As such, the market consensus has recently slipped to a ‘hold’, albeit a strong one.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.