Easy access accounts make a great starting point for your children's savings, but if you're worried about them paying tax on their interest, or simply prefer an account that they can't dip in and out of, Junior Isas make a great long term savings vehicle. Junior Isas are available for all children born after 3 January 2011 or before September 2002 (meaning those who don't have a child trust fund), you can save up to £3,720 into a junior cash Isa the current tax year (rising to £3,840 in 2014/15) without paying any tax on the interest. The child can only access the money when they turn 18. The winner is the reliable Coventry Building Society. "The account was launched on 5 April 2012 and since then has paid a straightforward rate of 3.25% - no bonus, no complications, just consistency," says judge Anna Bowes, director of Savingschampion.co.uk. Even though the Halifax Junior Cash Isa only takes the silver medal, it should be the first choice for any children whose parents have an Isa with the bank. Bowes explains: "We simply cannot ignore a rate of 6%, which has been the rate since its launch in February 2012, but in order to achieve that rate the parent also needs to have a Halifax Isa. "Having said that, Halifax's basic Junior Isa, which doesn't require the adult to have a cash ISA too, also pays a really competitive 3%." Methodology Best Junior Cash Isa 2014

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

