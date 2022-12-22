Interactive Investor

The biggest investing lessons of 2022

22nd December 2022 09:29

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

Becky and Kyle pick through the debris of an extraordinary year, where so-called safe bond funds fell sharply, technology shares fell out of favour, and investor outflows hit £25 billion. What lessons can investors take into 2023 with them?

This is the final episode of 2022. Have a merry Christmas, if you're celebrating, and a happy new year. Thank you for supporting us and see you in January.

Becky O'Connor is an independent pensions and savings expert. Kyle Caldwell is Collectives Editor at interactive investor.

