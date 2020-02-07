A bit of Hollywood about this week’s stock

Source: Hollywood Bowl annual report 2019

The company’s refurbishment and new centre programmes have driven recent growth, so these are probably good investments although the increase in expansionary capital expenditure has probably been spent on the unproven Puttstars concept. Hollywood Bowl’s average cash conversion over the last four years is a confidence building 93%.

Score: 1/2

What could prevent it from growing profitably?

The company is rolling out two new centres a year, but the country’s appetite for ten-pin bowling will be finite, which begs the question: what happens then?

Competition. The next biggest operator is Tenpin (Ten Entertainment Group (LSE:TEG)), which is also listed.

Score: 2/2

How will it overcome these challenges?

The Hollywood Bowl roll-out is set to continue for at least another four years, and if the Puttstars trial is a success, the company will be in the enviable position of having more choice when it comes to deciding which new projects to invest in.

Ten pin bowling centres do not co-locate with other ten pin bowling centres, so direct competition is limited. In competing for the best new locations, Hollywood Bowl’s reputation as the biggest operator and a reliable tenant is an advantage. The company identifies the loss of centre managers as the most likely and impactful risk it faces, hence its focus on retaining them (see below).

Score: 2/2

Will we all benefit?

The company impresses in its communication with shareholders and regularly pays special dividends.

It says its employees are the most important factor in delivering a good customer service and training, development and internal succession are priorities. In 2019, 55 management positions, 48% of the total, were filled internally. Centre managers are allowed to operate their centres “as their own businesses” and can earn large bonuses if they do well.

Many entry-level employees are paid the national living or national minimum wage though. Reviews on Glassdoor, the recruitment site, highlight generous employee discounts (which have got more generous in 2019) and the opportunity to progress, but they also moan about pay. The company says all employees have the opportunity to earn service and profit related bonuses and claims “industry leading” team member retention rates. All employees can participate in the company’s save-as-you-earn sharesave scheme.

Chief executive Stephen Burns, the highest paid executive, received over £1 million in remuneration in 2019. His pay reflects the good performance of the business, which means he received most of his bonus and all of his performance related nil-paid options vesting in 2019, but even so I think the disparity between executive pay and other employees should be lower.

Score: 2/2

Are the shares cheap?

No. A share price of 299p values the enterprise at 20 times adjusted profit. 2019 was Hollywood Bowl’s most profitable yet though. If it had earned a return on capital of 18%, the average over the last four years, it would have earned slightly less and the enterprise multiple would have been slightly higher (22 times adjusted profit).

Score: -0.4/2

With a score of 6.6 out of 10, Hollywood Bowl is ranked 14th of the 30 shares I follow most closely. The shares are probably fairly valued.

