Bitcoin: Case builds for safe-haven status

Whenever there is trouble in the world – such as the killing of an Iranian general by the US and now the coronavirus epidemic – bitcoin is a beneficiary.

True or not, that statement would seem to reflect the thinking and behaviour of increasing numbers of market participants, as bitcoin makes its best start to the year since 2012 and seeks to build a reputation as a safe-haven asset, despite its price volatility.

However, other factors may also be behind the strong price showing for bitcoin. The impact of the approaching halving of block rewards is certainly influencing buyers. And so too is the strengthening interest from institutional investors, evidenced in the successful launch of bitcoin options trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and, perhaps more importantly, the institutional funds that US crypto investment firm Grayscale has been attracting.

And when the Financial Times runs stories headlined ‘Big investors come back for another bite of bitcoin’, as it did today (4 February), it is probably reasonable to assume something is stirring again in the institutional world. Bitcoin’s returns are making them sit up again and take notice.

The FT story quotes Chris Zuehlke, global head at Cumberland, the crypto arm of Chicago-based trading giant DRW, saying it’s “only a matter of time before traditional banks get involved, perhaps as brokers between customers and liquidity providers like us”.

Bitcoin advanced 30% in January and, in the past week or so, had regained momentum to challenge resistance at $9,500, although the bullish enthusiasm was weakening on 4 February as equity markets stage a recovery after the shock to sentiment from the deepening coronavirus crisis.

The top cryptocurrency is priced at $9,218 at the time of writing.

Black Swans give bitcoin a lift

The price take-off that began when the prospect of a Middle East conflagration seemed a real possibility came to a halt on 10 January as those worries receded. The price briefly went as low as $7,755 before it reclaimed the $8,000s a few days later.

The bitcoin price reached $9,133 on 19 January, but had failed to hold in the $9,000s until the next Black Swan event hit the markets with the unwelcome progress of the coronavirus epidemic in China, which a growing body of top virologists now expect to become a pandemic.

Since 25 January, the bitcoin price has been climbing, from around $8,200 at that time to break above key resistance levels at $9,500 on Thursday 30 January.

As we suggested in our previous report, resistance at that level has proven robust. The price fell back to hover around the $9,300 level on Monday 3 February, although it briefly touched $9,620 when trading opened on the Chinese stock markets for the first time since the lunar new year holiday.

Whether or not your hold store with the digital gold theory, which has it that bitcoin is 21st century gold, the recent positive correlation seen in the prices of both is indisputable.

In the chart below, the correlation of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF price with bitcoin since October 2019 is striking.