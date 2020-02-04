Coronavirus cures: This stock is the current front-runner

Ex-city economist George Magnus, a China specialist now at Oxford University, talks of Chinese GDP being hit from about 7% to 5% this year, although it seems premature to quantify this.

The Chinese economy is said by another specialist to be 70% in lockdown and, although the effect of SARS (another coronavirus, which started in Guangdong province) was impossible to quantify, what’s different this time is that China is now vastly more integrated into the global economy.

As I mentioned in last Friday’s piece on Apple Inc, an issue to watch out for is logistics’ disruption, where manufacturers are sourcing so much from China. This looks the chief reason Apple shares have eased nearly 5% since their Thursday close of $324.

The right call

I should also take this opportunity to mention how International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) has jumped around 7% to $146 in the last two trading days. This is after late-Thursday news that CEO of Red Hat (a cloud technology business acquired by IBM for £26 billion equivalent last July) is to become head up IBM from April – exactly as I speculated in a 24 January piece, my idea being that this would be logical, what with IBM prioritising “hybrid cloud” services.

The move will also bolster sentiment given the incumbent of eight years has become tarred with “over-promising but under-delivering” despite – to her credit – lately incorporating cloud into IBM strategy. Comparison is promptly being made with another tech legend, with analysts asking if “Arvind Krishna can do for IBM as Satya Nadella has done for Microsoft,” which is a stretch given Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) were prime instigators of cloud.

Yet IBM’s valuation is less risky than Microsoft’s, on an historic price/earnings (PE) of 14x versus 30x and offering a meaningful 4.5% yield, hence my favouring IBM despite tech-stocks being richly valued.

A big risk I see for markets currently is disruption from the coronavirus puncturing over-inflated values for tech stocks, letting some air out, much like what happened in April 2000.

Global race is on for vaccines and treatments

Given no specific medicine is currently available to tackle this coronavirus, the talk is of it taking several months before proposed vaccines/treatments can pass regulatory approval simply for early-stage testing on humans.

Yet there is a loophole in Chinese law able to both accelerate progress and speculation in stocks which could benefit. Chinese regulation allows conditional approval for drugs where clinical data shows progress treating life-threatening diseases and there are no existing therapies.

So, among the big companies, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and GlaxoSmithKline (LSE:GSK) have both declared they are racing to find cures and procure them as swiftly as possible. Yet there must be literally hundreds of labs on the case now, in a global race for breakthrough. Britain’s Secretary of State for Health has declared proudly that he’s giving £20 million to Public Health England to find a cure. You quite wonder what has happened to global co-operation than localised chest-beating, but such is the way.

AIM-listed Novacyt has just leapt 223%

France-based clinical diagnostics company Novacyt (LSE:NCYT), listed on AIM and the Euronext Growth market (ALNOV), has seen its stock jump from 15p on 29 January to 48.5p on hopes for a novel coronavirus test.

It was flagged some way down a 28 January “full year trading and operational update,” though appeared not to gain attention; so, quite whether a dedicated “launch” RNS last Friday 31st was opportunistic PR is unclear.