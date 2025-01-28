Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies and blockchain – how it all works

Money is both physical and abstract. Historically we’ve exchanged physical notes or coins, but in recent years we’ve become more used to digital transactions on the internet and contactless payments in shops. Our money is now mostly held within online digital wrappers, accessed via internet accounts and banking apps.

In the past, societies used shells, metals such as gold, tally sticks, and paper as money, but we had to attach the abstract notion of trust to them. To understand how bitcoin is money, in the broad sense of being a way of transferring value, we need to start from those fundamentals. This allows us to work backwards from the breakdown of trust during the Great Financial Crisis (2007-08) to see how bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies came into being.

How it all began

On 31 October 2008, a person or group named Satoshi Nakamoto published the bitcoin white paper, detailing how to create an electronic cash system.

A couple of months later, on 3 January 2009, bitcoin, which takes the form of a small computer file, was launched. Critics say it’s a solution without a problem, while believers contend that it solves the problem of central banks and governments inflating away the value of our money by influencing interest rates or printing money.

Bitcoin’s inventors made their intention explicit. A headline from The Times was included as a textual note in the first batch of transaction records (the so-called genesis block) on its ledger (a log that records transactions): “The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks.”

From metal coins to crypto – buying pizza with bitcoin

Nowadays, fewer people carry notes and coins, and we increasingly use digital forms of cash. So, how does digital cash that we access and spend via our laptops and smartphones differ from bitcoin and thousands of cryptocurrencies that have followed?

As distinct from our current legal tender, the bitcoin white paper introduced the concept of digitally based peer-to-peer (person-to-person) transactions, eliminating the need for intermediaries such as banks or governments.

Physical cash transactions are a type of peer-to-peer exchange (cash is a “bearer instrument”, which simply means whoever has physical possession of it is the owner of the value it represents), but replicating that online was difficult, until bitcoin came along.

However, it is one thing to write software and claim it as money, but quite another for it to be accepted by society. Using price discovery (how buyers and sellers establish the right price for something) as a measure for early adoption success, we can see how bitcoin gained a foothold.

On 17 March 2010, the first bitcoin exchange (bitcoinmarket.com) listed bitcoin (BTC) at just 0.3 US cents.

It was 17 months after its launch before bitcoin was used to buy any physical goods. Famously, computer programmer Laszlo Hanyecz used 10,000 BTC to buy two Papa Johns pizzas from Jeremy Sturdivant via an online bitcoin forum.

At the time, Hanyecz noted the favourable exchange rate for the pizza seller, known on the forum as Jercos. In May 2010, one bitcoin was worth just 10 US cents, and two pizzas could be bought for roughly $25-30, so the seller was receiving 10,000 BTC worth $100. When bitcoin hit $100,000 in December 2024, those 10,000 BTC would have been valued at $1 billion (over £800 million).

To pay the vendor, Hanyecz only needed the bitcoin “address” of the vendor – an alphanumeric string of between 26 and 35 characters.

Bitcoin transactions are verified by software, and the supply of bitcoin is capped at 21 million, determined by computer code. There are currently 19.81 million bitcoin in circulation. This limit means the currency cannot be debased, whereas governments can always print more paper money.

How bitcoin works (the technical bit)

Here’s how bitcoin transaction verification works. Bitcoin uses what’s called public-key cryptography for signing transactions and securing wallets. These wallets, which are used to store as well as send and receive cryptocurrency, can be thought of as a digital version of a normal physical wallet you might have in your pocket.

A private key unlocks the cypher (access to the wallet address), while the public key can send and receive bitcoin. Public keys are often referred to as addresses. They are unique strings of letters and numbers that can be thought of as a digital mailbox. Remember, to buy that 10,000 BTC pizza, Hanyecz was interacting with bitcoin addresses.

To access the bitcoin at the receiving addresses, the private key is required. Losing the key means losing the bitcoin. This happened in 2013 to a man whose private key for 8,000 BTC, stored on his laptop hard drive, is currently somewhere in a landfill in Newport, Wales. It’s estimated that an incredible three million BTC has been lost from the theoretical current circulating supply of 19.81 million.