Bitcoin and crypto stocks: how to invest in them

How can I invest in crypto?

There are two main ways to invest or trade bitcoin and cryptocurrencies:

Directly on a crypto exchange, or using a crypto wallet

Via shares listed and traded on either UK, US or other international stock exchange

Even though the UK financial authorities’ advice is to only invest in crypto if you are prepared to lose all your money, many still do.

According to the most recent Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) survey, 12% of UK adults have invested in crypto, which is roughly seven million people. The FCA’s researchers found that 93% of adults had heard of crypto.

Presumably contrary to its actual aims, the FCA’s ban on retail investors buying exchange- traded funds (ETFs) that hold bitcoin, means that the UK is potentially a riskier jurisdiction for crypto because some will be pushed on to crypto exchanges where there are no regulatory protections.

However, as we shall see, there are still plenty of ways for the retail investor to gain regulated exposure to crypto.

If you do decide to take the plunge, please first read our article which examines the risks of investing in bitcoin and crypto stocks.

Cryptocurrency stocks

There is a growing number of publicly listed companies that hold bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on their balance sheet or in treasury. The best known of the crypto acquirers is MicroStrategy, and it has spawned some imitators. These types of companies are not confined to the US markets.

MicroStrategy

(name changed to Strategy but often referred to by its old name)

Strategy Class A (NASDAQ:MSTR) provides leveraged exposure to bitcoin. As of 4 February 2025, it owned 471,107 bitcoin. It announced at the end of October last year that it planned to raise $42 billion over three years in a mixture of debt and equity to buy bitcoin.

Since it started buying and holding bitcoin in August 2020, the stock has been trading at a premium to the value of the bitcoin it holds (its net asset value (NAV) excluding the dwindling significance of its software business). The premium to NAV on 14 February 2025 was 1.894x (against diluted shares, it is 2.124x).

It suggests that investors are willing to pay a premium for the convenience that the regulated entity provides over the custody and security issues involved in holding bitcoin directly.

However, there are other risks associated with MicroStrategy’s business model. Importantly, it is leveraged, which means should the value of its bitcoin fall and not recover over a significant period of time, it might run into difficulty with its convertible bonds.

The value of the bonds which it uses to fund the purchase of bitcoin would fall along with the stock price, so there would be a weakening incentive to convert the bonds into equity. The price at which the bonds convert is set at a premium to the existing share price, but if the share price falls, the premium narrows.

Nevertheless, the bondholder would still get the coupon attached to the bond upon maturity, at the expense of the shareholders, but that assumes that the company is not forced to default on its debt.

It is a similar story for the preferred stock the company sells as part of its fundraising efforts, should the price of the common stock fall in response to a steep sustained decline in the bitcoin price. If the price of bitcoin falls, it will hit the price of the common stock and the incentive to convert will dissipate. Additionally, in the event of bankruptcy proceedings, preferred stock is junior to corporate debt.

Still, for now, MicroStrategy has hit the sweet spot – the more money it is able to raise to buy more bitcoin, the more its buying activity supports the bitcoin price. This supports the share price of MicroStrategy, making it easier for the company to raise more debt to buy more bitcoin.

There’s one other looming risk to consider: tax. A change to accounting rules – the change that allowed Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to mark-to-market the value of its bitcoin holdings in its Q4 2024 results (using the current market value of its assets) – allows the US Inland Revenue Service (IRS) to tax the paper gains. The IRS has provided exemptions for companies sitting on unrealised gains, so they don't have to pay the 15% tax, but no such exemptions under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 have been made for crypto assets. MicroStrategy could be sitting on a tax bill of circa $20 billion.

How long CEO Michael Saylor (pictured below) can keep the MicroStrategy gravy train on the tracks is anybody’s guess, but no one can doubt that it has been delivering for shareholders, especially since the beginning of 2024. In the 12 months from mid-February 2024, bitcoin is up 86%, Tesla 83% and NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) 99%. Meanwhile, MicroStrategy is up 379%.

The company is a bitcoin giant – it owns 2.243% of all the bitcoins that will ever come into existence.