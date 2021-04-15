BMO Commercial Property declines to close high discount for now
The investment trust’s discount widened to 30% in 2020.
BMO Commercial Property Trust (LSE:BCPT) has decided not to buy back shares to close its large discount, according to the trust’s newly released end-of-year results.
In what has been a tough year for property funds all round, BMO Commercial Property saw particularly poor results. The trust reported a portfolio total return of -4.8%. In contrast, the MSCI UK Quarterly Property Index provided a return of -2.0%. Performance by other measures was also poor, with net asset value total return sitting at -8.1% and share price total return at -28.3%.
The chairman of the trust noted: “The disruption caused by the pandemic, coupled with persisting concerns on what a post-Brexit trading environment would mean for the UK, were the two significant factors weighing heavily on the property market.”
However, alongside a generally poor backdrop, the trust was hampered by its portfolio exposure. Notably, the trust has a relatively higher weighting to the retail and office parts of the property market. These two areas were among the hardest hit by the pandemic and resulting lockdowns.
In particular, the trust’s share price was hurt by its exposure to London’s West End through St Christopher’s Place. The trust notes: “The St Christopher’s Place Estate, our largest investment, fell overall by -17% in the year with its two Oxford Street retail units being particularly hard hit (-33%) as yields moved out and rental values were significantly downgraded.”
In contrast, the trust had a lower weighting to the strongly performing logistics sector.
The poor backdrop for property also saw the trust’s discount significantly widen. As the year-end results show, the trust ended 2020 on a discount of almost 32%. In contrast, the trust ended 2019 on a discount of just 11.7%.
Despite the widening discount, the trust has declined to buy back shares for now. They note: “The persistency of the discount is a primary concern of the Board and is reviewed at each Board Meeting. The option of share buybacks was regularly considered but, in the face of such heightened uncertainty, the immediate preference was to strengthen cash resources and invest in accretive asset management initiatives.”
However, buybacks may be coming. The trust notes that following a review of its strategy in 2020 it expects to sell and rebalance some of its holdings. The proceeds of this sale may be used to buy back shares to narrow the discount, the trust said.
