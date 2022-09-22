BoE base rate moves to 2.25%: what now for pensions, savings and mortgages?

Cost of mortgages mounts, while reprieve in savings decimated by rampant inflation

Inflation hit 9.9% last month, over 14 times more than the average savings rate on an easy access account over the same period, ii’s Myron Jobson says

​​Pensions and savings

Becky O’Connor, Head of Pensions and Savings, interactive investor, says: “If the rise in the base rate is passed on to savers and has the effect of bringing down inflation, cash savings could start to look genuinely attractive again.

“This could be especially welcomed by older people, who often have more built up in savings and also often prefer the lower risk of cash compared to the stock market for their life savings.

“People with savings have had years of low returns and this latest rate rise, which is significant, could really turn the tables back in their favour.

“Although for as long as inflation remains higher, it’s important to remember that a real return is still likely to be negative and investing still offers the chance for inflation-beating returns over the long term.

“People taking out annuities have already begun to benefit from higher rates on these retirement income products and the rising interest rate environment is only going to improve the outlook.

“Cash might be starting to look interesting, but history shows the importance of equities for boosting long-term investment growth and can make the difference between a modest and comfortable retirement.”

Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, says: “The likely reprieve in savings rates following a rise in the base rate is good news for savers, but rampant inflation will still be obliterating the purchasing power of cash savings. Inflation hit 9.9% last month, over 14 times more than the average savings rate on an easy access account over the same period. The typical delay between the rise in the base rate and the increase in savings rate means that inflation-savings rate gap is likely to widened in the short term.

“It could take months for the increase in interest rates to trickle through to savers – although there are no guarantees. The acceleration in the frequency of rate rises has meant that some savings providers may still be catching up to past base rate rises. Our research shows that the gap between the base rate and the savings rate of the average easy access account on market has widened during the latest cycle of rate rises. Before the latest increase, the base rate was more than 2.5x more than the average savings rate on an easy access account in August (1.75% versus 0.69%).

“The pummelling of cash savings in real terms provides impetus to invest, which could offer inflation beating return over the long term, for patient investors willing to take the rough with the smooth. The current level of stock market volatility might appear daunting. Investing comes with inevitable risk, but taking a long-term view means you can smooth out some of those highs and lows while benefiting from the long-term potential that comes with this approach.

“No one can save what they don’t have. But if you can afford it, investing can help grow your wealth and hit major financial milestones over the long term. Even modest contributions can make all the difference in the long run.”