Bond Watch: Bank of Japan triggers a bond sell-off

Japanese bond yields finally rise
The Japanese central bank loosened its yield curve control policy, where it was buying an unlimited amount of its 10-year bonds to keep the interest rate near zero, with a fluctuation of 0.25 percentage points allowed.
The band has now doubled to 0.5 points, which will allow yields to rise higher than before. Yields on the Japanese 10-year bond have nearly doubled since the news, from 0.28% to 0.52%.
Deutsche Bank says the Bank of Japan’s decision has several broader implications.
Jim Reid, head of global fundamental credit strategy at the firm, said: “It could mark the start of a move away from ultra-loose monetary policy in Japan, then that could see Japanese investors shed their foreign bond-holdings in favour of domestic ones that now attract a higher yield.
“We’ve also seen a big reduction in the quantity of global debt with a negative yield following the Bank of Japan’s move, with Bloomberg’s index down to $686 billion, which is down from $14 trillion only a year ago, and a peak above $18 trillion in late-2020.”
If Japanese investors move money out of global bonds and into domestic ones, then this would be bad news for developed world sovereign bond prices.
A bad December for bonds
The news out of Japan contributed to a bad month for gilts, as investors anticipated Japanese investors selling UK bonds for domestic ones.
The yield on the 10-year UK gilt rose from about 3% at the start of December to nearly 3.6%, with bonds across the yield curve, but particularly longer-dated bonds, also seeing steep price changes. The typical gilt fund is down 4% in December.
Corporate bond funds also suffered, with the average sterling corporate bond fund losing close to 2% in value.
The Bank of England raised interest rates 0.5 percentage points in December to 3.5%, with six out of eight members of the committee supporting the increase.
The Bank of England said: “The labour market remained tight and there had been evidence of inflationary pressures in domestic prices and wages that could indicate greater persistence and thus justified a further forceful monetary policy response.”
If inflation becomes more embedded, then this could lead to higher interest rates for longer, which would be bad news for bond prices.
