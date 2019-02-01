Bonds and gilts are normally issued at £100 each and pay back £100 on their redemption date, plus you’ll receive interest (the coupon) at a fixed rate each year until then. You can also trade them on the secondary market where the price will be typically dictated by market forces such as supply and demand as well as interest rates.



If you hold a bond until expiry it will be redeemed at its face value of £100 so a gain or loss on the principal holding will depend on whether you paid above or below £100 on the secondary market.

