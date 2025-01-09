Bond Watch: what the gilt sell-off means for your money

Welcome to interactive investor’s ‘Bond Watch’ series, covering the latest market and economic news – as well as analysis – that is relevant to bond investors.

Our goal is to make the notoriously complicated world of bond investing simpler, by analysing the week’s most important news and distilling it into a short, useful and accessible article for DIY investors.

Gilt yields soar

Investors are dumping UK government bonds, as confidence in the government’s ability to bring down inflation and grow the economy declines.

While bond yields are rising globally, the difference between yields on similar US and UK government bonds (known as the spread) has increased, showing that the UK faces greater scrutiny from bond investors than other markets.

Now the 10-year gilt yields 4.8%, ahead of the US 10-year bond’s 4.7%. A year ago the UK 10-year was at 3.8% and the US 10-year was at 4%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Jim Reid notes that the 30-year gilt yield hit its highest level since 1998 this week, at 5.35%.

Gilts are being sold, pushing up yields, for a number of reasons:

1) There is a general lack of confidence that the Labour government is on the right track, and it could now have to borrow more or implement austerity measures. Investors are already looking ahead to the Spring Budget and the impact it could have on the economy and capital markets. Rising debt costs are also putting more pressure on the fiscal position.

2) Inflation has been ticking higher, hitting 2.3% in October and 2.6% in November.

3) Fears of stagflation – low or no growth, or recession, combined with rising inflation is very bad news for the economy.

Rising gilt yields mean that the UK government has to pay more to borrow. Capital Economics, a consultancy, says that higher gilt yields have already added £9 billion to government borrowing costs, which virtually wipes out the £9.9 billion spending buffer that the Treasury has built up with tax rises.

Now, higher borrowing costs could lead to higher taxes or spending cuts, or both, in order to balance the budget. This could undermine economic growth and damage confidence further in the UK.

Meanwhile, investors are also dumping the pound, which has dropped nearly 2% against the US dollar so far this year. You would expect rising gilt yields to be accompanied by a rising pound, but that is now the case.

Mike Riddell, portfolio manager, Fidelity International, says: “Normally currencies are driven by interest rate differentials, where higher gilt yields relative to other countries would be expected to push the pound stronger. The combination of a weaker pound and higher relative gilt yields has eerie echoes of August-September 2022, and if this continues, could potentially be evidence of a buyer’s strike or capital flight.”

10-year gilt yield rises over the past 12 months to 4.8%