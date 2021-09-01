What are bonds?

How are bond yields calculated

A bond’s yield is the return an investor can expect to receive as income over the next 12 months expressed as a percentage. There’s a simple calculation to figure it out: yield equals coupon divided by price, times 100.

The coupon and the yield are not the same. The coupon is the rate of interest that has been promised based on the initial, whereas the yield is the annual return an investor that has bought the gilt after it has been issued (known as the secondary market) expects to receive as income over the next 12 months. Coupons are typically paid twice a year.

Each new bond is issued at a set price – called the face value, or par value.

Example

A new bond has a face value of £1,000, and pays out £50 a year, so the yield is 5%. This yield is the annual income an investor can expect if the bond is bought at issue and held to maturity.

Because bonds are traded by investors, the price will change. That means the yield will change too. Bond prices and bond yields have an inverse relationship. So, if bond prices go down, the yield goes up, and vice versa.

Example

if a bond issued at £1,000 and paying £50 a year now costs £750 to buy, then the yield becomes 6.66% (50 divided by 750, times 100).