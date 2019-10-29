BP shares struggle, but dividend still a priority

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Despite this lengthy checklist of issues to be addressed, there remains much to be said for the company both operationally and in investment terms. Operating cash flow remains prodigious, enabling the continuation of a share buyback programme and a dividend yield of 6.5%, underpinned by the company's historic pledge to keep this dividend as a major financial priority.

Although Downstream profit was down 10% year on year, the figure spiked 57% quarter on quarter and BP has given a sturdy outlook overall for prospects in the final quarter of the year.

The asset disposal programme, which is core to the reduction of net debt, is progressing apace, while the integration of BHP (LSE:BHP), which has already yielded synergies, looks primed to both deliver further cost savings and contribute to BP's overall strength.

The factors which have dragged on performance for the quarter have more broadly been in evidence for somewhat longer with regard to the share price. A 7% dip over the last six months and a 3% decline over the last year, the latter of which compares to a 4.3% hike for the wider FTSE 100 index, are ample evidence of the challenges confronting the company.

Even so, while the situation is complicated to manage, BP is making progress and remains a typical core portfolio constituent. The market consensus of the shares as a 'strong buy' underpins the fact that the BP strategy is viewed as a marathon and not a sprint.

