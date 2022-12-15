Interactive Investor

Breaking the silence on inheritance

15th December 2022 09:00

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

It's not always the easiest subject to talk about but it could be one of the most important conversations you have. This week, Shona Lowe, financial planning expert at abrdn, joins Becky and Kyle to help break the silence on inheritance, including practical tips on getting started, passing on property and pensions, how much tax you can expect to pay, and when to bring it up with loved ones.

Join the conversation on Twitter @iiOnTheMoney or by emailing us at OTM@ii.co.uk. Ask a question, tell us what you want us to talk about, or simply share your views.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Becky O'Connor is an independent pensions and savings expert. Kyle Caldwell is Collectives Editor at interactive investor.

