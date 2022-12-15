Breaking the silence on inheritance

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

It's not always the easiest subject to talk about but it could be one of the most important conversations you have. This week, Shona Lowe, financial planning expert at abrdn, joins Becky and Kyle to help break the silence on inheritance, including practical tips on getting started, passing on property and pensions, how much tax you can expect to pay, and when to bring it up with loved ones.

Becky O'Connor is an independent pensions and savings expert. Kyle Caldwell is Collectives Editor at interactive investor.

