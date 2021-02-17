Bullish fund managers boost equity exposure to 10-year high
Increasingly optimistic global investors are embracing risk by upping exposure to shares and commodities.
17th February 2021 10:23
by Hannah Smith from interactive investor
Share on
Increasingly optimistic global investors are embracing risk by upping exposure to shares and commodities.
Super-bullish global investors are embracing risk and predicting a return to economic growth, the latest Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Fund Manager Survey has revealed.
The February survey of 225 fund managers with a total of $645 billion in assets under management found that sentiment on global growth is at an all-time. More than a third of those surveyed said they think the global economy will experience a V-shaped recovery, versus 10% nine months ago.
A net 91% of investors say the global economy will be stronger in 2021, the best economic outlook the survey has ever recorded. “The only reason to be bearish is, there is no reason to be bearish,” says chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett.
- The sign that some UK trusts are turning more bullish
- Why are so many global funds underperforming the index?
- Tech trust up 40% over past year slips to unusually wide discount
Cash positions drop
Cash levels are at an eight-year low of 3.8% on average, while exposure to equities and commodities is at the highest level since 2011 as a record number of investors embrace higher-than-normal risk. Only 13% of investors surveyed say the US stock market is in bubble territory, despite such a prolonged bull run.
Expectations for inflation and earnings per share growth are now close to record highs – 86% of investors are predicting higher inflation over the next 12 months, although this is lower than in January’s survey. For the first time since January 2020, investors want companies to increase capex more than they want them to improve their balance sheets, and the vast majority expect global profits to improve over the next 12 months.
Top risks and crowded trades
The top ‘tail risks’ on investors’ minds are the vaccine roll-out, which they think may not have a positive impact until July, another ‘taper tantrum’-style event in the bond market, higher-than-expected inflation, and a US stock-market bubble.
Crowded trades right now are long tech, long bitcoin, short the US dollar and long ESG (environmental, social, and governance), survey respondents say. Contrarian trades include energy and UK stocks, while consumer staples could be a “smart contrarian accumulator” in the first half of the year, the survey suggests.
Appetite for cyclical stocks and the UK grows
Investors are moving towards more cyclical investments, with high exposure to commodities, emerging markets, industrials and banks relative to the last decade. However, a market wobble in January caused investors to top up their positions in ‘safe’ growth stocks such as US technology and healthcare.
- Watch our interviews with star fund managers. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here
- Take control of your retirement planning with our award-winning, low-cost Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP)
Optimism on the UK market is finally rising, although it remains the number one underweight market, while emerging markets are slightly less popular than they were but remain the most preferred region. Just over half of fund managers say emerging markets will outperform this year, followed by oil, the S&P 500 and bitcoin.
Close to a record 31% of investors think small-cap stocks will outperform large caps over the next year. Meanwhile, a net 8% of respondents think gold is undervalued, the first time since last June.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.