Burberry dumps the dividend as sales plunge

However, if the FIFO rule of “first in, first out” applies, the fact that Burberry was one of the earliest stocks to be hit by pandemic concerns in January, could also result in a return to form which is ahead of the pack in its key Asian markets.

Indeed, since the end of this reporting period in late March, sales in mainland China and Kores are already ahead of the previous year, although there may be something of a drag since the political unrest in Hong Kong remains live.

In the meantime, Burberry has joined the throng of companies taking a red pen to its outgoings in an immediate effort to preserve cash.

The group had already managed recent cumulative cost savings of £125 million, but in addition has renegotiated rents, abandoned some discretionary spending as well as deciding not to pay a final dividend.

The £325 million saving from the previous dividend and share buyback programme, alongside a drawdown of its credit facility to the tune of £300 million, means that the current net cash position of around £890 million should remain intact.

At the same time, Burberry is ramping up its digital presence in a new era of virtual existence, with the brand heat continuing to grow through its social media channels in particular.

Its new collections and high-end offerings continue to appeal to consumers even in these troubled times, and the longer-term strategy of maintaining its premier product positioning in burgeoning economic regions, is one with which the company is well-versed and has already had some success.

The share price reaction to these numbers reflects some relief, given some of the financial horror stories which other companies have recently reported.

Even so, the shares have far to go in terms of recovery, having dropped 25% over the last year, which compares to a decline of 18% for the wider FTSE 100 index, and having been hit particularly hard over the last quarter.

The timing of the resumption of economic normality is, at the moment, impossible to call, even if Burberry’s Asian experience could provide something of an early signal for any improvements in the region.

With little visibility on immediate prospects, the market consensus of the shares as a ‘hold’ is likely to remain in place for the time being.

