Chart that tells a story: the FTSE 100 offers investors ‘a once-in-a-decade opportunity’

Investors are often at their happiest when prices are high. While their portfolio may be full of expensive and overvalued shares, those high prices translate into pleasing paper profits, for a while at least.

However, investors with anything other than a short term time horizon should take the opposite view.

Celebrating high prices, says legendary investor Warren Buffett, is akin to “a commuter who rejoices after the price of gas increases, simply because his tank contains a day’s supply.”

Similarly, financial author William Bernstein has noted: “A 25-year-old who is actively saving for retirement should get down on his knees and pray for a decades-long brutal bear market so that he can accumulate stocks cheaply.”

With this in mind, Tellworth Investment’s Seb Jory argues that the FTSE 100 currently offers investors ‘a once-in-a-decade opportunity.’

In a research paper published by Tellworth and BennBridge, Jory points out that that owing to the FTSE 100’s recent slide, valuations on the index are at a point only seen at the nadir of cycles.

As the first chart below shows, the median price-to-earnings ratio on the FTSE 100 is in the cheapest 10% of readings since 1996. This, says Jory, makes the buying opportunity today a once in 10 year event.