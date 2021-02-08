Chart of the week: Lloyds shares are still recovering

As forecast, the shares advanced strongly to the 40p mark in late November and then entered a consolidation phase which provided the buyable dips I had expected in November.

My best guess is that the rally off the September low is part of a larger three up which will likely terminate either at around the 48p mark or around 52p. I have mentioned previously that UK bank shares’ profits have been hard hit by the low loan margins resulting from the record low short-term rates.

But note that US 10-year Treasury yields are now rising strongly and I expect UK long rates to follow.

Also, headlines were splashed across the media last week that the Bank of England is advising banks to ‘prepare for negative (short term) rates’. While I find that prospect hard to swallow, at least with bank borrowing rates still low and rising gilt yields (with upward pressure on home mortgage rates), bank profits are poised to recover – as are their share prices.

I maintain my bullish stance, and only a sharp decline below the 30p mark would send me back to the drawing board.

