Chart of the week: a social media stock to buy?

Snap these shares up?

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) is one of the lesser social media giants, but I believe it is well worth a good look now that first-quarter results are now out and show excellent revenue and user growth.

But of course, the Sword of Damocles hovering over all social media is the threat of regulatory clampdowns, particularly in the US and EU. And the perennial competitor for Snapchat is the market leader Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), which seems to never hold back on copying the most popular features of any competitor.

From the exuberant all-time high set in February at the $74 mark, the shares have been under considerable consolidation: