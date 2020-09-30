Charting for beginner investors: candlesticks and how to use them

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon. Lloyds Banking Group Plc

Similarly, a market that opens at its lowest point and then carries on marching steadily higher to form a big white candle, shows that there are serious buyers behind the move. A big black candle, where prices continue to plough on down all day, indicates that there is a steady stream of selling orders coming in at increasingly lower prices. Both are known as Marabuzo ( “shaved head” with no wick) candles, where size matters!

A trickier type of candle is one which tests the upside (goes up a lot), then the downside (falls a lot) – or vice versa – and closes pretty much where it started. Sometimes the daily range can be big, sometimes tiny; it doesn’t matter. These are known as “doji” candlesticks.

“Doji” is the Japanese for spinning top, but not necessarily to do with the top of the market. It is the name for a child’s spinning top, a wooden spool activated by twirling it at the top or with a string. As the spinning top slows, you know that it’s about to skid off in another direction, but you’ve no idea which way.

This candlestick denotes indecision in the chart and a market looking for direction. If you spot a doji, be warned: the trend might be about to change, so prepare yourself.

If these have a very long wick at one end, and if they appear after a long bull or bear run, they are known as a “shooting star” or “hammer”, respectively. These tend to be very powerful one-day reversal signals because they encapsulate a dramatic change in investor psychology. From euphoria or overwhelming pessimism, there is a complete about-face in sentiment, one which investors should be keen to capture and profit from.

In the early 1980s, when I was trading UK Gilt futures for my clients and for the bank itself, I spotted a hammer at the lowest price gilts had set in many years. I told my friends at stockbroker Samuel Montagu in the booth next to ours. At the end of trading the following day, their head trader asked: “Nicole, did you fill your boots?”. “Not nearly enough”, I answered modestly – because for every winner there is a loser.

Shooting star, Hammer and Doji candlesticks