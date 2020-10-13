Charting for beginner investors: how to trade using trend lines

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon. Hong Kong dollar vs US dollar

Take a minute or two to give the chart a once-over, trying to get an overview of the landscape. (In fact, there’s a whole Japanese theory of technical analysis centred on this idea). See if there are any really salient features, squinting even to spot key issues. If there aren’t any, move on because forcing a chart to fit a narrative is a really bad idea.

Look at the vertical axis, measuring roughly the difference between the highest and the lowest prices; then calculate what this means as a percentage move. Ask yourself: is this statistically significant? Look at the price labels carefully, because they might give a clue as to what this instrument is. Next the horizontal axis, gauging how long a data series you have to hand.

Now that you’ve done this with the chart above, some conclusions you may have come to include: the thing started at 7.7500, rallied to 7.7550, and dropped all the way back down. The price has something to do with the US dollar and HKD. Price action takes place over 5½ working days (the ½ is Sunday evening trading). I’ll tell you now, this is the exchange rate of how many Hong Kong dollars you need to buy one US dollar. A move of 0.0050, half a Hong Kong cent, is irrelevant. The currencies have been pegged since 1984, but there is a little room for manoeuvre - two cents.

Now we start drawing lines – not on this chart, but one for Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:RDSB), one of the world’s largest oil companies.