City of London extends run of dividend increases to 55 years
22nd September 2021 10:25
Loading
Share on
The trust announced it would increase its dividend by 0.5% to 19.1p for the year.
City of London (LSE:CTY) has once more increased its dividend, extending an incredible run of consecutive increases to a 55th year, according to its recently published annual financial results.
The trust said it would increase its dividend by 0.5% to 19.1p for the year. This was funded by the trust dipping into its revenue reserve. Investment trusts have the ability to hold dividend payments in reserve to be distributed at a later date, when underlying payments from companies have been reduced.
- 19 investment trust dividend heroes weathered the Covid-19 storm
- Are investment trust dividend heroes running out of runway?
- The 2021 list of ‘next generation’ investment trust dividend heroes
This mechanism has allowed many investment trusts to continue to grow their dividend per share despite the huge cuts in dividend payments in 2020 owing to the pandemic.
Last year, City of London drew £14.4 million from its reserves to pay and grow its dividends. Since then, dividend payments from companies have recovered. As a result, City of London has been able to fund its dividend payment for this year with less money than before, drawing down £8.1 million.
The trust noted that it expected payments from underlying companies to improve in coming months. It said: “Dividend declarations by some of our investee companies during the last quarter of the 12-month period and during the first two months of the next financial year have been particularly encouraging and, if sustained, will materially improve our full-year revenue return next year.” City of London’s revenue earnings per share rose by 8.6% to 17.09p.
- Value versus growth: where next?
- Tom Bailey: GameStop’s potential S&P 500 entry blurs active and passive lines
- Take control of your retirement planning with our award-winning, low-cost Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP)
In terms of performance, the trust slightly underperformed its benchmark, the FTSE All-Share index. While the index returned 21.5% to June, the trust’s net asset value total return grew by 20%. In terms of share price, the trust returned 21.3%, a whisker below the index’s performance.
However, the trust’s performance lagged the average for both the AIC UK Equity Income and IA UK Equity Income OEIC sectors over the 12 months.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.