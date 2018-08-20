Commodities Focus: This is what’s really driving gold prices

Key themes still persist in the commodities markets, but gold's demise has to be the biggest story. The precious metal has been falling in times when you would think physical real-value assets would be in high demand.

The situation in Turkey is still pretty volatile and analysts have been saying that some of the selling in gold has come from the Turkish central bank trying to buy back Lira to stem the losses in the currency.

We also heard from financial media that Turkey is allowing FX swaps to be made with gold at the Bank of England, where it is believed to have some reserves.

The fall has been impacting gold producers hard; the likes of Randgold Resources Ltd and Fresnillo have been falling in line with the yellow metal, although at the start of this week we have seen some support at the lows.

Across the pond, the performance of the US economy continues (effectively) to hit metals hard. The US dollar continues to strengthen as emerging market flows head to US paper (Treasuries) in a bid to repatriate from risk.

The South African rand, Turkish lira, Brazilian real, and Mexican peso have all been struggling against the greenback, and now it's just a waiting game to see if the Fed will raise rates again at the next meeting.

GDP and CPI are both where the US would want at this time, but wage inflation seems to be the constant thorn in the side of central banks around the world. Odds of a September rate hike stand at around 90% according to the futures market, so could we assume all the good US news is priced in?