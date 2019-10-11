Commodities outlook: All eyes on Trump, Chinese and Saudi

The outlook for commodities is brighter after the tone in the talks between the US and China improved.

This event has been widely anticipated across all financial markets as global growth stalled following the 18 month-long spat between the two superpowers. Just last night Trump addressed reporters and said the talks went "very very well".

This is not the first time we have been fed positive information before the mood turns sour. It makes headline watching very important as news that a deal has been struck or not could come at any time today. The global financial markets reacted well to the developments. The major indices all rose off the back of the optimism and commodities currencies also rallied.

Looking at copper, on the daily chart below you can see that the recent price action has been positive. The futures contract has taken the $2.60 per pound handle once again and is headed toward the $2.62 per pound resistance level. Above that, there is another prominent resistance at $2.70 per pound.

In terms of trend, at the moment we are still in a downtrend, but a higher low has now been created. A technical trend change can only occur once $2.70 per pound is broken. If the trade deal is agreed today, there is the possibility that the resistance levels above the current price will come into play.