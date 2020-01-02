Commodities review of 2019 and outlook for 2020

This year's business has been dominated by the trade war between the US and China and the subsequent slowdown in global growth, and Donald Trump seemed to have found a weapon in his toolbox that worked.

The US has the biggest consumer market in the world and President Trump used taxes on imports into the States as a bargaining chip to get what he wanted from the global community. He did not only target China with tariffs, but also the EU and Iran, slapping extra taxes on cars and other goods.

Copper bottomed

This move led to global uncertainty when it came to international trade. Commodities took a big hit as Chinese growth suffered, causing infrastructure projects to be halted and less demand for copper and other commodities.

On the supply side, there have been issues all year. The political situation in South America in Chile and neighbouring nations deteriorated and the public took to the streets to demonstrate. This led to strikes at Escondida, the world’s biggest mine, and there have been continuous disruptions due to poor conditions.

Mined production fell by 0.5% in the first eight months of this year, according to the latest monthly bulletin from the International Copper Study Group (ICSG). There is a forecast rise in production for 2020, but demand and macroeconomics will continue to steal the show.

Looking at the copper price chart below, you can see we had a strong finish to 2019. The volume profile indicator shows that on the COMEX exchange most contracts were traded at the opening price of $2.64 per ounce. That level provided lots of action and acted as a magnet for the price throughout the year.

Since the "phase one" deal between the US and China was agreed, the price has moved higher but failed to push to the yearly high of $2.99 per ounce. As we head into election year, Trump may start playing nice with China in a bid to boost his ratings but the psychological $3 per ounce level looks key.