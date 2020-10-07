Countdown to a big FTSE 100 chart move

While the US tech-focused Nasdaq index extended incredible gains this summer, our own FTSE 100 index moved largely sideways. But a quick read of the charts indicates this may be about to change.

Even an amateur technical analyst can draw a line from the pre-pandemic high late February across two other touch points, one in September and the other this month.

An uptrend can also be seen from the March low to touch points last month and again at the beginning of October.

Extend these lines and they meet at the 38% Fibonacci Retracement level (see chart). It sounds complicated, but software packages do the hard work, and Fibonacci levels have proven significant as areas of both support and resistance for share prices, commodities and currencies.