Dates for your diary: the big changes to personal finances in 2024
Topics include interest rates, reductions in the CGT allowance and the dividend allowance that will take effect from the start of the new tax year in April, and how investors can prepare for those reductions.
Kyle is joined by interactive investor’s personal finance editor Craig Rickman to discuss the big personal finance changes taking place this year. Among the topics discussed are interest rates, early predictions for the Spring Budget on 6 March 2024, and reductions in the capital gains tax allowance and the dividend allowance that will take effect from the start of the new tax year in April. The duo explain how investors can prepare for those reductions in advance.
Please continue to provide your suggestions on questions you want answered on OTM@ii.co.uk.
On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.
Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.
