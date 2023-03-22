Day in the life of a fund manager: abrdn’s Thomas Moore
interactive investor's Sam Benstead gets exclusive access to abrdn's London office to chat with income investor Thomas Moore about what a day in the life of a fund manager is really like.
Moore, who manages the abrdn Equity Income Trust (LSE:AEI), speaks about the types of meetings he has, how he interacts with companies and colleagues, and how he fits together different pieces of the investment puzzle to deliver an income from UK shares to his investors.
He also goes into detail about his life outside the office, as well as how he got into the fund management business.
This is the first of a three-part series. Stay tuned, as in the coming weeks Sam meets fund managers at M&G and Vanguard.
