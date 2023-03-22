Interactive Investor

Day in the life of a fund manager: abrdn’s Thomas Moore

22nd March 2023 11:14

Sam Benstead from interactive investor

interactive investor's Sam Benstead gets exclusive access to abrdn's London office to chat with income investor Thomas Moore about what a day in the life of a fund manager is really like.

Moore, who manages the abrdn Equity Income Trust (LSE:AEI), speaks about the types of meetings he has, how he interacts with companies and colleagues, and how he fits together different pieces of the investment puzzle to deliver an income from UK shares to his investors.

He also goes into detail about his life outside the office, as well as how he got into the fund management business.

This is the first of a three-part series. Stay tuned, as in the coming weeks Sam meets fund managers at M&G and Vanguard.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Ian Cowie: the key questions facing Scottish Mortgage

about 9 hours ago

FTSE 100 hot stocks: what the City thinks of BT and 3i

about 3 hours ago

Investment battle: buy China or avoid?

about 8 hours ago

Seven pension changes everyone must know about

about 4 hours ago

10 cheap growth shares for bullish investors

1 day ago

The most-popular dividend shares among global fund managers

1 day ago

Property stocks demolished by this vote of no confidence

1 day ago

Top-performing fund, investment trust and ETF data: March 2023

1 day ago

The 20 most-popular dividend shares among UK fund managers in 2023

2 days ago