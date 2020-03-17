The directors buying FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares now

Amid the volatility, profit warnings and downgrades, dozens of directors have been splashing their own cash on bombed-out shares in their own companies over recent weeks.

For many, the opportunity will have been too good to miss after coronavirus panic sent the price of their companies to levels not seen for many years, if not ever. Even if the outbreak is wreaking havoc in markets, the fundamentals of the business will not have changed.

Their purchases will also offer some reassurance to investors, who may be encouraged to see that management think that all is not lost despite the current levels of turmoil.

There were more than 50 director share purchases declared to the market on Monday alone, with the vast majority of these now sitting on hefty paper losses. Many bosses will have been prevented from taking action until now, given that the company results season prevents them from buying shares until after the end of their close period.

FTSE 100 director share purchases this week

Company Date of purchase Director Position Purchase price per share (p) Total number of shares purchased Deal value (£) Capita (LSE:CPI) 16-Mar Aimie Chapple Executive Officer 27.78 70,000 21,574 Capita 16-Mar Ismail Amla Chief Growth Officer 27.78 70,000 21,574 Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) 16-Mar Lord Lupton Non-Executive Director 33.2 250,000 84,375 Man Group (LSE:EMG) 16-Mar Mark Jones Chief Financial Officer 93.41 500,000 474,000 Man Group 16-Mar Luke Ellis Chief Executive Officer 94.99 123,018 116,621 IWG (LSE:IWG) 16-Mar Estorn Limited Company owned by CEO Mark Dixon Weighted average price 151.2 2,000,000 2,934,000 Man Group 17-Mar Luke Ellis Chief Executive Officer 95.0 626,982 594,379

Go-Ahead (LSE:GOG) chief executive David Brown bought his shares following the publication of the transport group's interim results on Thursday.

He spent just under £10,000 when the mid-cap stock was already at its lowest level in a decade, only to see it crash another 44% as the market reacted to the social curbs set to hit passenger numbers at Go-Ahead's regional bus services and Thameslink and Southeastern rail franchises.

Clare Hollingsworth, who is Go-Ahead's chairwoman, is also currently down £12,800 on her investment of £25,000 of shares last week.

One of the biggest director share deals in recent days has been by Barclays (LSE:BARC) chairman Nigel Higgins, whose purchase of £294,200 of stock last Wednesday is down 29% or £85,000. G4S (LSE:GFS) CEO Ashley Almanza's acquisition of £105,251 shares the following day is also under water, having fallen 14% in less than a week.

Going further back to February, it's possible that some of the directors buying shares then in their own companies may have had second thoughts if they'd known what was in store for markets. Royal Mail (LSE:RMG) boss Rico Back, for example, bought more than £530,000 worth of stock that's already lost £100,000 in value.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.