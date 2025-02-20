Do portfolios need to be built differently?
We look at the investment implications of inflation being more volatile over the next decade. Guest Tom Hibbert, multi-asset strategist at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, discusses 60/40 portfolios and asset allocation on a 10-year view.
This episode looks at the investment implications of inflation being more volatile and uncertain over the next decade. According to our guest, Tom Hibbert, multi-asset strategist at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, such a backdrop would make it more challenging for 60/40 portfolios (60% in shares and 40% in bonds) to deliver a good return. The renowned 60/40 investment strategy has served investors well over the past couple of decades except in 2022. Hibbert covers what investors should consider in terms of asset allocation on a 10-year view.
Kyle Caldwell is funds and investment education editor at interactive investor.
