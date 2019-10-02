Do Topps Tiles shares begin their recovery here?

It's been too easy for investors to give Topps Tiles (LSE:TPT) a wide berth after another lumpy year in which sales have been exposed to the fickle trends in customer confidence.

But there's much more to Topps than meets the eye, something the company's joint house broker believes investors have been slow to pick up on. Peel Hunt's optimism stems from the launch of a commercial division, which has doubled Topps' addressable market to more than £700 million.

The company's ambition is to achieve a market-leading position within five years as Topps goes about building a new and significant profit stream over the medium term.

The new commercial tiling business, which started a couple of years ago with the acquisition of Parkside Ceramics before April's addition of Strata, achieved revenues of about £5 million in the financial year just ended. The figure was higher than Peel Hunt expected, with revenues forecast to grow to between £12 million and £14 million in the coming year.

It's still a slither of the £214 million in annual revenues generated by the core retail business. To illustrate the uncertain trading conditions facing this division, like-for-like sales fell 1.9% in today's final quarter after rising 3.8% in the previous three months against softer comparatives.



Topps shares have mirrored this fluctuating performance, with the stock down over 11% to 64p first thing this morning, despite the company saying that profits in the year to September 28 will be in line with the City's consensus of around £15.8 million.

Over the past few years, previous visits to the 60p level have been followed by a decent bounce.