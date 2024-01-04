Eight key things for investors to watch in 2024
We talk through the factors most likely to influence investors in the year ahead.
You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts
In our first episode of 2024. Kyle is joined by Richard Hunter, head of markets, to talk through the factors most likely to influence investors in the year ahead.
For a number of years, Richard has come up with an acronym for his predictions, and 2024’s is “maturity”. We take each letter in turn, explaining why these are eight key things to watch in 2024.
- Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
This episode was recorded in mid-December, so all performance-related statistics reflect the date of the recording.
Please continue to provide your suggestions on questions you want answered on OTM@ii.co.uk.
On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.
Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks