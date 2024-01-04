Eight key things for investors to watch in 2024

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

In our first episode of 2024. Kyle is joined by Richard Hunter, head of markets, to talk through the factors most likely to influence investors in the year ahead.

For a number of years, Richard has come up with an acronym for his predictions, and 2024’s is “maturity”. We take each letter in turn, explaining why these are eight key things to watch in 2024.

This episode was recorded in mid-December, so all performance-related statistics reflect the date of the recording.

Please continue to provide your suggestions on questions you want answered on OTM@ii.co.uk.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.