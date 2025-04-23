Eight key things to know about inheritance tax

Although inheritance tax (IHT) is currently only paid by a minority of people, the amounts we’re paying continue to rise. New figures out today reveal that between April 2024 and March 2025, HMRC collected £8.2 billion in IHT receipts, some £0.8 billion higher than the same period last year and a new annual record.

This trend has largely been attributed to a combination of rising property prices and frozen tax allowances, which is pushing more estates into IHT territory. The amounts we can pass on tax-free to loved ones have not risen for many, many years and will remain at their current levels until 2030 at the earliest.

As such, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is now expecting IHT to raise a staggering £14.3 billion a year by 2030 – nearly double what we’re paying now.

So, what do you need to know about this much-hated tax and is there anything you can do to cut your bill? Here are eight important things to understand about IHT.

1) When does IHT become a problem?

Everyone can pass on an estate worth up to £325,000 tax free when they die – you’ll hear this referred to as the nil rate band (NRB).

However, many families will be able to pass on much more than that.

For example, if you’re passing on a family home to children or grandchildren, you can also claim a further residential nil rate band (RNRB) worth £175,000, meaning you can possibly leave as much as £500,000 before tax is payable (note, the RNRB reduces by £1 for every £2 an estate exceeds £2 million).

And, if you’re married, those allowances can effectively be doubled to £1 million – thanks to generous tax breaks reserved for those that have tied the knot, which we’ll get to shortly.

On death, your estate will include the value of all your savings and investments, bank accounts, property and possessions – minus any debts. It may also include the value of any gifts that you made towards the end of your life.

2) Will I need to pay IHT on my pension?

Currently, it’s possible to pass pensions on to loved ones IHT-free, meaning many retirees have structured their finances so that they spend taxable assets first and preserve their pensions to pass on to younger generations.

However, that’s all set to change following an announcement in last year’s Autumn Budget. From April 2027, pensions will form part of your estate when you die and become subject to IHT.

3) How much IHT will my heirs need to pay?

IHT is charged at a rate of 40% on any money you leave in excess of your tax-free allowance.

Let’s take the example of an individual with an estate worth £500,000. If they didn’t own property, or weren’t passing it on to direct descendants, they would have a NRB of £325,000. This would mean 40% IHT would be payable on £175,000, creating a tax bill of £70,000.

Alternatively, for a married couple passing on a £1.5 million estate – which included a family home that was being left to children – IHT would be payable on £500,000, creating a tax bill of £200,000.

In limited circumstances you may be able to pay a lower rate of IHT. For example, if you give away more than the NRB during the last seven years of your life, you may benefit from taper relief and pay a lower rate of IHT on that gift (depending on how many years pass between the date of your gift and your death).

If you leave a significant sum of money to charity in your will, you may also benefit from a lower rate of IHT. For example, if you bequest at least 10% of your net estate to charity (the taxable part), the overall rate of IHT on the rest of your estate will be reduced from 40% to 36%.

4) How quickly do you need to pay IHT?

IHT needs to be paid by the end of the sixth month after the deceased died – if this deadline isn’t met, HMRC will start charging interest on the outstanding tax.

For this reason, if there are delays with probate, some personal representatives will make payments from their own accounts and then make a claim on the deceased’s estate once everything is settled.