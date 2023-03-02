Interactive Investor

Energy sector drives record global dividends, but a slowdown looms

2nd March 2023 09:47

Sam Benstead from interactive investor

Companies paid out more than $1.5 trillion last year as higher commodity prices and interest rates boosted profits.

Despite falling stock markets last year due to rising inflation and interest rates, global dividends grew strongly, underlining the importance of owning income-producing investments.

Janus Henderson, the fund manager, calculated that global dividends grew 8.4% last year to a record $1.56 trillion (£1.25 trillion). Underlying growth, which excludes one-off “special” dividends was 13.9%.

In the UK, underling dividend growth was 12.1%, as 92% of UK companies raised dividends or held them steady.

Resurgent banking dividends were the main driver of growth in Britain, but the rise in oil payouts was also a significant contributor, as was the restart of BT Group (LSE:BT.A)’s dividend. The large mining sector saw payouts dip very slightly on a headline basis.

Overall, oil and gas producers and financials accounted for half of global dividend growth in 2022. Soaring energy prices meant oil and gas producers raised payouts by two-thirds in a mix of regular distributions and special dividends.

They contributed almost one-quarter of 2022’s increase in global dividends. Payouts were increased almost everywhere with emerging market companies showing the strongest growth.

Banks and other financials, especially in the US, UK and Europe, contributed another quarter of the year’s growth, building on the strong dividend recovery from the pandemic that the sector enjoyed in 2021.

Elsewhere, sky-high freight costs boosted transport companies around the world, while soaring demand and higher prices for cars and luxury goods meant these sectors were the most important drivers of dividend growth in Europe. Lower commodity prices, by contrast, meant mining payouts fell from their record 2021 high point.

Despite some clear sector winners, growth was nevertheless broadly based. This is reflected by 88% of companies raising dividends or holding them steady, according to Janus Henderson.

Jane Shoemake, client portfolio manager for global equity income at Janus Henderson, said: “Despite rampant inflation, interest rate hikes, war and asset price declines in 2022, global dividends continued to grow, highlighting their importance to investors all round the world. Global dividends have completely caught up after the pandemic, with payouts back to their historic trend. This is an amazing achievement given the extent of economic disruption caused by Covid-19.”

However, there are signs that the dividend boom will slow this year. By the fourth quarter of 2022, underlying dividend growth year-over-year had dropped to 7.8%, and there are signs that higher interest rates are affecting economic growth and corporate appetite for dividends.

Janus Henderson forecasts slower growth in 2023, with payments of $1.60 trillion, up 2.3% on a headline basis and equivalent to an underlying increase of 3.4%.

Shoemake says: “For the year ahead, there is more uncertainty over the prospects for dividends. Inflation, the extent of further rate hikes, and geopolitical risks all cloud the horizon. Corporate cash flow will come under pressure both from lower levels of demand and from the higher cost of servicing loans, limiting the scope for dividend growth.

“From a sector perspective, energy dividends are unlikely to repeat the sharp increases of 2022, while mining payouts will be dependent on underlying commodity process. That said, the re-opening of China is likely to boost economic growth once the current wave of Covid-19 infections passes. Among financials, banks may benefit from wider margins, thanks to the higher interest rate environment, so further dividend growth is certainly possible, subject to prudent planning for rising levels of bad loans as economic growth slows.”

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: why there’s more upside for this share after 80% rally

about 3 hours ago

Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 3 March 2023

about 4 hours ago

Ian Cowie: ‘awesome eight’ income trusts let investors have their cake and eat it

1 day ago

A recovery stock for risk takers and one that's unlikely to disappoint

2 days ago

10 UK shares Warren Buffett might put in his ISA in 2023

2 days ago

Jeff Prestridge: why I love income shares and these dividend heroes

2 days ago

Five ISA lessons that nobody taught you at school

about 24 hours ago

Spring Budget 2023 preview: 10 things to watch out for

2 days ago

The FTSE 100 companies paying dividends worth £8bn in March

3 days ago

Insider: this director bought Rolls-Royce shares even after huge rally

4 days ago