The ETFs Show: a history of the FTSE from start-up to index giant

Mark Makepeace was the founding chief executive of FTSE International and for decades oversaw the creation of the FTSE brand and indices. He talks to ETFs editor Tom Bailey about his new book, FTSE: The Inside Story, and major changes that have taken place in the UK stock market.

Time-stamped highlights

00:36 What was used as a performance indicator for UK stocks before the creation of the FTSE 100 in 1984?

02:39 An uneasy relationship with the FT

05:20 Enter the FTSE 250 index

11:47 The FTSE vs the S&P 500

17:41“You can argue that less than 25% of the FTSE 100 is actually exposed to the UK economy.”

19:41 “I do think we’re heading for a world where the combination of the US and China will dominate global portfolios.”

21:04 Why does the FTSE 100 lack tech companies?

Get insights and ideas on choosing ETFs for your portfolio

Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.