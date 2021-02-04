The ETFs Show: the new trends and innovations

Hector McNeil, co-CEO of HANetf, talks to interactive investor’s Tom Bailey about trends in ETFs that investors ought to be aware of.

Highlights

01:12 Thematic ETFs: a brief introduction

03:08 Why a thematic ETF rather than broad passive market exposure?

04:44 The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (LSE:EMQQ)

06:22 “As Ian Wise said, it’s the biggest single economic opportunity of all time, and it’s just a real play on that burgeoning middle class.”

09:43 The Alerian Midstream Energy Dividend ETF (LSE:MMLP): “This is one to really look for in 2021.”

11:50 The iClima Global Decarbonisation Enablers ETF (LSE:CLMA): “It grades companies on how they are aiding the decarbonisation story.”

13:20 “I think that the next wave of the ETF market is going to be in the active space.”