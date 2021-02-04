The ETFs Show: the new trends and innovations
Share on:
Hector McNeil, co-CEO of HANetf, talks to interactive investor’s Tom Bailey about trends in ETFs that investors ought to be aware of.
Highlights
01:12 Thematic ETFs: a brief introduction
03:08 Why a thematic ETF rather than broad passive market exposure?
04:44 The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (LSE:EMQQ)
06:22 “As Ian Wise said, it’s the biggest single economic opportunity of all time, and it’s just a real play on that burgeoning middle class.”
09:43 The Alerian Midstream Energy Dividend ETF (LSE:MMLP): “This is one to really look for in 2021.”
11:50 The iClima Global Decarbonisation Enablers ETF (LSE:CLMA): “It grades companies on how they are aiding the decarbonisation story.”
13:20 “I think that the next wave of the ETF market is going to be in the active space.”
- Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.