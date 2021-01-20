The ETFs Show: tech stocks in the Biden era

In the latest episode, we are joined by Anthony Ginsberg, co-founder of the HAN-GINs Tech Megatrend Equal Weight UCITS ETF (LSE:ITEP) , who explains what investors need to know about tech investing and the new president of the United States.

Highlights

03:04 “The digital revolution has basically been fast-tracked by Covid-19…If you look at our own tech megatrends ETF, you’ve got things like social media, genomics and cybersecurity all up dramatically in their usage. We don’t see that going back. In fact, it has fast-tracked the revolution way beyond the expectations of most analysts.”

05:30 “There’s been a massive shift in IT budgets away from hardware towards more cloud and remote-based software, and we don’t see that stopping. In our area of the digital revolution, areas such as cloud, cyber, etc, we see that still driving pace forwards and the drop-off in tech will most likely be the hardware side and the onsite premises side as disaster recovery and cyber, etc, move increasingly to a multi-cloud, hybrid cloud and other platforms that really allow people to scale up remotely.”

08:54 “Biden more likely than not will continue to put pressure on the likes of Facebook and Google and the anti-trust lawsuits against both are most likely to continue.”

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12:02 “Zuckerberg and Facebook is seen as a bit of a Darth Vader character quite frankly.”

13:08 The HAN-GINS Tech Megatrend Equal Weight ETF has eight sub-themes including gene-editing, future cars, and robotics.

15:41 Are there any tech stocks you are bullish or bearish about in the Biden era?