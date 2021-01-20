The ETFs Show: tech stocks in the Biden era

Highlights

03:04 “The digital revolution has basically been fast-tracked by Covid-19…If you look at our own tech megatrends ETF, you’ve got things like social media, genomics and cybersecurity all up dramatically in their usage. We don’t see that going back. In fact, it has fast-tracked the revolution way beyond the expectations of most analysts.”

05:30 “There’s been a massive shift in IT budgets away from hardware towards more cloud and remote-based software, and we don’t see that stopping. In our area of the digital revolution, areas such as cloud, cyber, etc, we see that still driving pace forwards and the drop-off in tech will most likely be the hardware side and the onsite premises side as disaster recovery and cyber, etc, move increasingly to a multi-cloud, hybrid cloud and other platforms that really allow people to scale up remotely.”

08:54 “Biden more likely than not will continue to put pressure on the likes of Facebook and Google and the anti-trust lawsuits against both are most likely to continue.”

12:02 “Zuckerberg and Facebook is seen as a bit of a Darth Vader character quite frankly.”

13:08 The HAN-GINS Tech Megatrend Equal Weighted ETF has eight sub-themes including gene-editing, future cars, and robotics.

15:41 Are there any tech stocks you are bullish or bearish about in the Biden era?

Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.