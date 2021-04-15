The ETFs Show: thematic investing is all about sectors of tomorrow
Tom is joined by Howie Li, the head of ETFs at Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), to discuss thematic and sector investing, the sectors of tomorrow and future plans for LGIM.
Highlights
0:37 – the genesis of thematic investing with ETFs
1:30 – the distinction between thematic and sector investing
4:45 - sectors of tomorrow and the liquidity risk of some thematic ETFs
8:43 – details of the L&G Hydrogen Economy ETF (LSE:HTWO)
16:53 – a thematic ETF: from embryonic stage to realisation
21:26 – avoiding fads and unsustainable bubbles
24:17 – thematic ETF investing in 10 years’ time
