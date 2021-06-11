The ETFs Show: what you need to know about investing in China
11th June 2021 10:09
Tom is joined by Brendan Ahern, chief investment officer at KraneShares, to discuss the history of index and passive investing in China, and the breakdown of share categories. The pair also take a broad look at the long-term goals of the Chinese government and what it means for the economy and firms in the future.
Highlights
0:34 – the history of index and passive investing in China
2:00 – the breakdown of share categories in China
8:17 – specific products at KraneShares
12:56 – the supposed crackdown on Chinese tech companies by the government
16:00 – the long-term goals of the current Chinese government and what it means for the economy and companies in the future
26:10 – a look at what the next four years potentially looks like with regards to US/China relations under the Biden administration
29:11 – why China should be part of any investor’s portfolio
