The ETFs Show: what you need to know about investing in China

11th June 2021 10:09

Tom Bailey from interactive investor

Tom is joined by Brendan Ahern, chief investment officer at KraneShares, to discuss the history of index and passive investing in China, and the breakdown of share categories. The pair also take a broad look at the long-term goals of the Chinese government and what it means for the  economy and firms in the future.

Highlights

0:34 – the history of index and passive investing in China

2:00 – the breakdown of share categories in China

8:17 – specific products at KraneShares

12:56 – the supposed crackdown on Chinese tech companies by the government

16:00 – the long-term goals of the current Chinese government and what it means for the economy and companies in the future

26:10 – a look at what the next four years potentially looks like with regards to US/China relations under the Biden administration

29:11 – why China should be part of any investor’s portfolio

  • Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page.

