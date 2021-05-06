The ETFs Show: what's going on with the iShares Clean Energy ETF?

Tom is joined by Tom Eckett, editor at ETF Stream, to discuss what has happened at iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (LSE:INRG) what an active ETF is and what trends to watch out for in the ETF world.

Highlights

1:06 – what has happened at iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

5:21 – the choices available with thematic ETFs

7:11 – incorporating thematic ETFs into your portfolio as an investor

13:32 – what an active ETF is

15:08 – the trend of active ETFs in the US and the question of whether they will come to Europe

19:26 – trends in the ETF world to pay attention to