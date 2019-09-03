Ferguson share price up again as Wolseley demerger confirmed

Two years after the name disappeared from the stock market, Wolseley is set to make a dramatic return.

The transatlantic separation of building supplies firm Ferguson (LSE:FERG) should mean a new lease of life for one of the London market's better-known names, although for investors it's less clear how the plan will impact the parent company's recent lacklustre share price performance.

The historic Wolseley name was replaced in 2017 to reflect the fact that roughly 90% of the group's trading profit is generated in the United States, where the company trades as Ferguson.

Two years on and Wolseley is likely to be revived as a stock market entity after Ferguson announced widely-expected plans to demerge the UK operation and focus solely on North America. It follows pressure on the company from US billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, who recently spent £736 million on a 6% stake to become the second-biggest shareholder.

Ferguson will deny that it has bowed to shareholder activism, noting that today's decision is the conclusion of a detailed review of the group's assets over several years. But the company is clearly under pressure to address its recent share price under-performance.

When disclosing its stake in Ferguson in June, Peltz's Trian Fund Management described Ferguson as an attractive business that trades at a discount to comparable US peers.

Trian's involvement has helped Ferguson's share price to recover to 6,300p in recent weeks, although analysts at UBS noted today that the company's forward price/earnings (PE) multiple of 14.5x was still significantly lower than the average of peers in the US at 20 times.

It's expected that Ferguson will eventually re-list in the United States, although this will need the approval of 75% of shareholders. In the meantime, UBS is reviewing its price target of 5,300p on the basis that the company is able to re-rate from current levels.