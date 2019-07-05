The Financial Grimes: 5 July 2019

Friday

Markets It's a strange world. The Dow reached an all-time high this week. Italy's stock market is up 11.2% since the start of June. At the same time bond markets are reaching new highs. I can buy a 100-year government backed Austrian bond at 1.06% while in Germany the 10 year yield is -0.4%. At the same time the gold price has been accelerating its appreciation. It can only be liquidity fuelling all assets rising.

Implication Which means to outperform in a liquidity driven market it is important to ignore fundamentals. Analysts should be dusting up their CV's is this liquidity squeeze continues.

Turning Point But there may just have been a change in the market this week. I see that Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is down 7%, as is Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Uber (NYSE:UBER) is off 4%, while Funding Circle (LSE:FCH) is off 38%. At the same time Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), all profitable companies, are up. It may just be that the doors are closing for the loss-making business model.

What to do Back in 2000 no one rang a bell at the top of the tech bubble. The right call then was to move into mining stocks. For me, insurance looks like a good place to be. Back to my old friends Randall & Quilter and perhaps a few pawn brokers.



10 Year German Bond Yields here: