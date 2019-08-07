The Financial Grimes: Burford, Standard Life Aberdeen
This top City analyst reviews the financial sector stocks making headlines today.
7th August 2019 10:23
by Jeremy Grime from ii contributor
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This top City analyst reviews the financial sector stocks making headlines today.
Jeremy Grime spent 15 years as a financial sector analyst, working at Altium Capital, RBC Capital Markets, Panmure Gordon and most recently as Director of Research at finnCap. Jeremy is also a qualified accountant.
Jeremy's blog is written with more experienced investors in mind. However, we have included a brief glossary at the bottom of the page to help those less familiar with some of the language used. For more on key financial metrics and valuation ratios click here.
Burford
Share Price 1121p
Market Cap £2.45 billion
Conflict Disclosure: No position
Burford Capital (LSE:BUR) operates in the global legal industry.
- Shares Burford are cross. Their shares fell 19% yesterday. Muddy Waters' tweet below is alleged to be the culprit.
- Statement from Burford this morning says the company has $400 million cash and cash equivalents at 5 August. They state that they are investigating whether market manipulation has occurred and will litigate if this has happened. They say they are "strongly suspicious". They say companies are largely powerless to intervene in this dynamic.
- Conclusion In my view their 85% ROIC is overstated relative to LCM and Manolete who make 138% and 180% ROE. However it is still a strong ROE. Just they will need more equity if they continue to grow. They seem to protest too much. Lets see the 8 am report (if indeed it is Burford) but I doubt they are insolvent. Threatening litigation on an RNS will not endear them to the market.
Standard Life Aberdeen – H1 Results
Share Price 282p
Mkt Cap £6.79 billion
Conflict Disclosure: No Holding
Standard Life Aberdeen (LSE:SLA) is an investment company.
- Results The heart sinks when results come in 4 parts. Adjusted PBT down 10% to £280 million but EPS up9% to 8.9p. Net outflows 2.9% and AUMA up 5% to £577.5 billion. Action has been taken to deliver £234 million of the targeted £350 million cost savings. Core operating profit was down 45% to £142 million while share of associates and joint ventures profits almost doubled to £116 million. The PBT also includes £22 million from increases in the value of seed investments etc. Surplus capital is £900 million. The Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) settlement is disclosed today which includes a one off payment of £140 million which will be taken to P&L in H2. The outlook refers to investing for growth and the strong balance sheet
- Estimates Full year PBT expectation shows as £600 million on Sharepad but with the £140 million from Lloyds to come in H2 this will be higher on a one off basis. Going forward forecasts seem to be anticipating 4% PBT growth.
- Valuation EV/AUM 1.02%. PER 14X yield 7.7%. Price/NAV 1.2X
- Conclusion The shares are down 16% over the last 12 months.This company feels like it is where Man Group (LSE:EMG) was in 2015 when it was acquiring its way out of its core product becoming dated. It will take a long time to turn round this asset manager and the temptation is for investors to buy value too early. It is still too early.
|Glossary
|PBT
|profit before tax
|EPS
|earnings per share
|DPS
|dividend per share
|ROE
|return on equity
|EBITDA
|earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
|PER
|price earnings, or PE ratio
|Yield
|dividend yield
|FCF
|free cash flow
|NAV
|net asset value
|Price/Book (PB)
|a company's share price versus what it owns
|Book Value
|a company's worth after subtracting debts and liabilities from assets
|AUM
|assets under management
|FUM
|funds under management
|OTC
|over-the-counter
|FCA
|Financial Conduct Authority
|ESMA
|European Securities and Markets Authority
For information about Jeremy's 'deep dive' company analysis, you can email him at jeremy@charltonillingworth.co.uk
Jeremy Grime is an independent equity markets analyst and freelance contributor, not a direct employee of interactive investor.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
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